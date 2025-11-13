Malcom X is credited as saying: “The Negro revolution is controlled by foxy white liberals, by the Government itself. But the Black Revolution is controlled only by God.”

At the risk of stepping on a few toes, I see a parallel between those old school sellouts and our beloved MAHA.

Let’s travel back over 60 years, when they played for keeps. A “sellout” was a powerful, pejorative label used to describe members of a certain group who were accused of betraying their race for personal gain, political advantage, or social acceptance. The accusation was often directed at public figures whose actions or views were perceived as opposing the collective interests of their people.

They betrayed a group to which they owed allegiance for personal gain and status by shifting views, with the hope of commercial success by appealing to a mainstream audience.

Fast forward to MAHA today, sellouts abandon identity and loyalty for personal ambition. Starstruck glamour hounds will go along to get along as long as it increases their chances for notoriety. Newcomers try to play along to jockey for a leading role. The only ones to trust are those who don’t need (anymore) publicity.

Whole Foods Market is now test-marketing Pepsi. FDA is promoting mRNA. Our movement is at a standstill. All our grassroots leaders are dead silent (except for a handful).

The paradox is that would-be activists are both applauding critics on our side and sucking up to the power elite on their side. Who cares about a fancy venue, and who you are rubbing elbows with? Honestly, your presence alone doesn’t make a difference, but your absence makes a statement. Stop pretending we are getting anywhere. And stop patting yourselves on the back. History probably won’t remember you anyway.

Most of all, don’t be blinded by newfound acceptance as you unwittingly become a brick in their wall. You’re not supporting anything other than our movement’s destruction if you are not doing God’s work.