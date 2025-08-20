Ray Flores Short Stack

Discussion about this post

Closed VAERS
4h

Yup, next best step to eliminating vaccines all together. Helpful to the antivaxx community but not so much to the kool-aid drinkers. We still need to figure out how to see heads roll for this, but definitely not complaining. This is a very important case.

RAY FALCIOLA
4h

At this point we should not need to resort to strategies like "shared decision making" to prevent protocols that are harmful and useless by design.

WE SHOULD ELIMINATE VACCINES AND THE VACCINE SCHEDULE

That eliminates the need to devise strategies on how to minimize the killing from the killer protocol.

From "conventional" to the overtly deadly mRNA gene therapies masquerading as "vaccines" we now know pretty clearly with 100+ years of hindsight ALL OF IT is pretty much a legally shielded harm and death lottery for dollars scam that has been indoctrinated into the masses to cultish levels

THE PROBLEM IS THE INJECTIONS not the secondary issue of how we decide who joins the lottery and who doesn't. Eliminate the lottery and the problem is solved.

