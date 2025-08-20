Rick Jaffe’s new suit against the CDC points the way to the future. It “goes to the heart of the CDC’s childhood immunization program — a 72-plus dose medical intervention schedule that has never been tested.”

Since the entire schedule in its cumulative effect has never been tested, his suit aims to eliminate blanket recommendations nationwide. Every vaccine would be placed in the shared decision-making category. That would pave the way to remove mandates nationwide. This case is a big deal, and it is starting to get attention.

According to the CDC:

“Unlike routine, catch-up, and risk-based recommendations, shared clinical decision-making vaccinations are individually based and informed by a decision process between the health care provider and the patient or parent/guardian.

ACIP [currently] has five recommendations for vaccination based on shared clinical decision-making and these are shown in the adult and child/adolescent the immunization schedules.

Meningococcal B (MenB) vaccination for adolescents and young adults aged 16– 23 years Hepatitis B (HepB) vaccination for adults aged 60 years and older with diabetes mellitus Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination for adults aged 27–45 years Pneumococcal conjugate vaccination (PCV20 or PCV21) for adults aged 65 years and older who have completed the recommended vaccine series with both PCV13 (at any age) and PPSV23 (which was administered at age ≥65 years) Additional doses of COVID-19 vaccination for people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised”



All vaccines should be in this category.

Attorney Jaffe’s case is well thought out and inspired. According to rickjaffeesq.com:

