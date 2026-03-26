It’s a MAHA dream realized. Shortening Bread (Lard and Flour (GMO of course) with less sugar) is the new fad as a source of optimal nutrition.

Pia Zadora who recently joined forces with MAHA as a most qualified spokeswoman, announced that shortening bread will cure the chronic disease epidemic, food insecurity, and the seed-oil disaster. “It has the most basic of all the food groups, lard,” she said.

All in jest, but with Dr. Malone exiting ACIP, DOGE no longer a thing, and vaccines being once again untouchable, expecting the government to Make America Healthy Again is a dead dream.

It’s a shame. But the real culprits are those who stand behind the captors who are silencing our mission. So in the meantime:

Don’t waste time waiting for the GRAS loophole to slam shut

Don’t wait for the Autism Study to pinpoint vaccines

Don’t wait for mRNA to disappear

Think of food cravings as addictions

Something needs to get us back on track. I suppose it starts with truth mixed in with a bit of (biting) humor.

Food for thought in digestible bites. Ray Flores’ Short Stack