Recusal is appropriate when a judge has beliefs, interests, or opinions about a case that could interfere with their ability to make an unbiased ruling. Without a religious twist, COVID-19 lawsuits (almost without exception) lost. Could it be that ‘vaccinated’ Judges were never impartial to begin with? Where is the Justice?

CNN Reported (Flashback 2022)

“All nine Supreme Court justices have received a Covid-19 booster shot.

The announcement comes as the US grapples with a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases nearly two years into the pandemic largely due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. Health officials have in recent weeks been urging most vaccinated populations to get a booster shot, citing data that shows an additional vaccine dose provides better protection against the strain.”

The article continued:

“The justices will hear oral arguments Friday in cases challenging the Biden administration’s Covid-19 vaccine and testing requirements for large employers and certain health care workers.”

*****

There are no statistics on how many federal judges bought into it. It has to be well over 95%. There were times when nobody was allowed into the 9th Circuit without proof of ‘vaccination.’

Now, these same judges who fell for the scam are the ones who decided cases over the past five years. And, if you refused, you must be insane in their minds, right?

So how can any ruling carry any weight? Why weren’t there challenges to judicial impartiality? Perhaps in hindsight, this was a missed opportunity.

In my opinion, in all future cases (at an extreme risk of being laughed out of court - I suggest we let some crazy pro per test the waters!) a motion for disqualification seems to be in order. Here is a part of the rule:

28 U.S. Code § 455 - Disqualification of justice, judge, or magistrate judge

(a) Any justice, judge, or magistrate judge of the United States shall disqualify himself in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned.

(b)He shall also disqualify himself in the following circumstances:

(1) Where he has a personal bias or prejudice concerning a party, or personal knowledge of disputed evidentiary facts concerning the proceeding.

Come up some time and see me.