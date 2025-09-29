There are so many controversial areas that are about to explode. Trouble is, talking about them is like getting gum on your shoes.

I would love to speak my mind, as most of us should on Gaza, the NYC Mayoral election, immigration, the National Guard, or Ukraine, but I know that whatever I say will be used to label me as being on one side or the other. With increased polarization, there are those who are looking for excuses to call commentary “fighting words.” Even centrist views are placed on one side or the other.

Now more than ever, it would be time for us to speak our minds and be truthful to those around us. Although I don’t mind jumping into the fire when it comes to all things vaccines, with these highly charged political debates, it is best to keep my mouth shut.

But where will that get us?

The next best thing is to hide behind some political leader who isn’t afraid to tell at least a part of your truth. But that is unreliable as their views change based on polls. And, with everyone so hypersensitive, so quick to judge, even supporting a political leader or saying you like a certain entertainer labels you.

Society refuses to see the hypocrisy on both sides. It has trouble defining the most basic dichotomies. Truth is a gray area. It has been redefined. It has become flexible. With amorphous morality, expressing one’s opinion risks fueling the fires of division and hate.

There may come a time when the average citizen speaks up, or even backs up their beliefs with action. For now, that is reserved for the desperate few — who frankly are quite effective in calling attention to themselves and their causes.

So where does that leave us? Silent, go with the flow, victims of our own inaction and silence, or a people waiting to rise up for what we believe in? There are those with hidden agendas who are looking to harness that energy for their own personal gain.

Silence is a short-lived survival mechanism that can only backfire as things heat up. For the moment, anyway, until there is a new movement that has safety in numbers, choose your words carefully if you dare speak out.