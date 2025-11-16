HHS Secretary Kennedy’s lackluster performance may be a mystery to some, but it is obvious to me what is happening. Everything MAHA previously promised was compromised once it became the MAHA Movement (and the MAHA Commission). Believe me, they are not the same.

He couldn’t be more blunt or more telling, posting:

“The MAHA movement has no better friend in Washington than @SusieWiles, who has supported every effort to end the chronic disease epidemic and restore health freedom to every American.” How can he possibly post this?

Wiles was Co-Chair for the lobbying firm Mercury, which counts Pfizer among its clients. Do you need any more proof that she is sabotaging Kennedy’s agenda?

What happened to the Kennedy who long criticized pharmaceutical companies?

Assuming he even wrote his twitter post, he continued …

“A small number of chaos agents are now targeting Susie out of ignorance or malice.”

Take a look at the Secretary’s track record and you’ll see that someone is to blame. It is so obvious that it could be no one other than her.

****

Circulating on social media…



Dr. Mary Bowden: “Stefanie Spear has to approve any media appearance?”



Delany: “Everything. Every tweet. Every media appearance.”



Dr. Hatfill: “[Stefanie Spear -I find this impossible to believe] is destroying Mr. Kennedy.”



And Dr. Hatfill says behind it all is Susie Wiles, President Trump’s Chief of Staff.

Politico: “They didn’t want the status quo changed, and they’ve jumped into bed with Big Pharma,” Steve Hatfill said in an interview posted on X Wednesday, referring to Wiles and other aides who he believes are getting in Kennedy’s way.

****

Tiffany Cianci also alleged that Susie Wiles has crushed MAHA.



“She was a huge lobbyist and negotiated all of Pfizer’s demands during Covid.”



“To pacify the donor base, [Susie Wiles said] we’re going to give Bobby Kennedy HHS, we’re going to plant a bunch of … people around him to roadblock him, then we’re going to put agrochemical lobbyists in charge of the EPA, and we’re going to put a bunch of lobbyist darlings for industrial food companies in charge of the USDA.”

*****

Politico White House spokesperson Kush Desai said in a statement that “there is no better champion for President Trump and the Make America Healthy Again movement than Susie Wiles.”

He added that “those who are complaining aren’t doing it in good faith and they clearly are not aligned with the historic MAGA agenda she has helped President Trump build since 2016.”

So what compromised Mr. Kennedy. Skeletons in the closet? Fantasy Island? Threats?

So before you start buying into the MAHA Summit at the Waldorf Astoria while American’s are being killed at their hands, don’t believe the rest of the tweet.

He continued, “Let’s focus on our extraordinary achievements to date and the monumental work that still needs to be done. I refuse to be distracted. Let’s build our coalition instead of splintering it.”

****

Don’t splinter it. Ignore it. Call the “movement” out for what it is - a coup and smash it.