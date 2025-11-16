Ray Flores Short Stack

Ray Flores Short Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pamela Ward's avatar
Pamela Ward
1m

What he needs to do is make sure every agency follows the law, responds to FOIA requests, does not drag their feet. He needs to conduct surprise visits to the little guys on the front lines, talk to them. Do not use email, talk to people face to face. Find out if he is being countermanded. Think two steps ahead of everyone else.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Stone's avatar
John Stone
2h

His tweet supporting Susan Monarez comes to mind.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ray Flores
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture