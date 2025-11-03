Those two maxims don’t always apply today. Words may inspire convictions that could save the day. Words alone are approximations and indicators of the truth within.

So, I urge leaders never to compromise. To be true to our mission, remember that watering down our message does us all a disservice. There is no point in building a bridge to the wrong side. History will never prove you right when you are half wrong.

We’re in the future shock. But we can only be truly shocked if we had the wrong opinion to begin with. A convenient half-truth only misleads us all. Knowledge is the damper that keeps panic to a minimum. Keep your eyes open for the signs with a clear head as events continue to unfold by year’s end.

Our blind spot is our own logic. We are not dealing with reason, only Facial Recognition, Real ID, Digital ID’s, and Digital Currency designed to track every movement, every transaction. The most extreme compliance tools are being developed as we speak. Freedom could completely disappear if we permit these control mechanisms to rule our lives.

So, Be Real – Self Actualize – Take Action.

A commitment to these principles assures that our words and actions will reverberate throughout history. And believe me. We are making history in our fight against their dystopian vision.

The COVID-19 pandemic was just a dry run. A totalitarian squeeze was always the goal. A Govt. displeased will know where to find you, switch off your privileges from a distance, freeze and starve you into submission.

*****

For attorneys, it takes a keen eye to spot the deceptions. Vision to spot the battlefields to turn causes into cases, recognize the wrongs, connect with the right plaintiff, sue the right defendant, and then allege the violation of each cause of action.

It took tenacity and fearlessness to stand up to the pressures of the past 5 years. For a health freedom attorney in the fight, this meant bringing cases before a vaccinated and often woke judiciary.

Poorly drafted lawsuits were quick to allege crimes against humanity, DNA modification, and Nuremberg without putting those words into context. Judges rolled their eyes and dismissed cases. With vaccines, every judge is an activist judge. We’ve been playing against a stacked deck.

So victories must sometimes come in small steps - a case filing, raising awareness, and press coverage are victories in and of themselves.

The one thing I can guarantee is that there will be more offenses that must be fought. The fight for our freedom is still just beginning.

*****

Transformation means not just being someone who is armed with a new tool, but a new person who has been forged by it and is then born with a new soul.

J-Tree

“Su alma regresará a su primera alma… Es la materia increada. Entonces usted se lanzará en el vacío. Usted verá una mancha. La mancha se convertirá en una grieta. Esta es la grieta de la nada. De esa nada saldrá su alma increada.”