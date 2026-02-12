Here is the process for submitting a letter through OCA.

On March 10, 2025, Health & Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., promised to close the “generally recognized as safe” (GRAS) loophole that allows dangerous food additives to enter the marketplace without premarket safety testing. This could mean genetically modified organisms (GMOs), given a blanket GRAS exemption in 1992, might finally be safety tested as food additives!

The first GMOs to escape regulation as food additives through the 1992 GMO GRAS loophole were Monsanto’s Roundup Ready crops, engineered to withstand the direct application of Monsanto’s glyphosate-based herbicide Roundup.

In 1996, Roundup Ready soy was planted; in 1997, cotton; in 1998, corn and canola; in 2008, sugar beets; and in 2011, alfalfa. When farmers didn’t rush to buy the expensive, patented seeds, Monsanto‘s seed monopoly allowed it to force them to by taking all the non-GMO seeds off the market. Its devious plot to increase its pesticide sales worked. Roundup quickly became the most-used agricultural chemical of all time, one of the health consequences being an explosion in non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma among home gardeners, pesticide applicators and farmers.

