According to the OCA:

Just like it did with GMOs, the Food & Drug Administration has let nanotech ingredients slip into our food through its “generally recognized as safe” loophole. Sec. Kennedy says he wants to end the GRAS loophole and he’s even used the most common nanotech ingredient, titanium dioxide, as an example of GRAS gone wrong—but he hasn’t said anything about nanotechnology (or genetic engineering).

TAKE ACTION: Tell Sec. Kennedy: Nanotech Shouldn’t Be “Generally Recognized As Safe”

Nanotech ingredients should have been regulated under Congress’s 1958 food additives law. This would have required each new nanotech ingredient to go through a rigorous premarket review to be approved or rejected based on scientific evidence, but in 2007, President George W. Bush‘s Food & Drug Administration turned the law on its head, announcing that, while it had the power to regulate nanotech ingredients as food additives, companies could treat them as “generally recognized as safe” unless or until the FDA made a decision on how to define nano.

That never happened.

A U.S. Government Accountability Office investigation published in 2010 found that engineered nanomaterials were entering the food supply as GRAS substances without the FDA’s knowledge.

In 2014, President Barack Obama’s FDA answered these concerns by issuing a final guidance for industry on nanotechnology that stated the FDA was not aware of any food ingredient engineered on the nanometer scale for which there are generally available safety data sufficient to serve as the foundation to meet the GRAS criteria. In other words, the FDA said engineered nanomaterials weren’t GRAS, but that didn’t get nano ingredients off the market. If anything, Obama’s FDA made the GRAS loophole for nanotech even bigger. In 2016, it issued a Final Rule on Substances Generally Recognized as Safe where it affirmed the Clinton Era policy of not requiring manufacturers to submit their GRAS determinations to the agency.

On March 10, 2025, Health & Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., promised to close the “generally recognized as safe” (GRAS) loophole that allows dangerous food additives to enter the marketplace without premarket safety testing. This could mean ingredients made with nanotechnology might finally be safety tested as food additives!