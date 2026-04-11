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Larry Zehnder's avatar
Larry Zehnder
21h

And whatever you do, don't go for that fake "impossible" meat. The late Jack LaLane commenting on diet said it best "If it tastes good, spit it out!".

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nancy knox-bierman's avatar
nancy knox-bierman
1dEdited

When I was a bored kid eating breakfast back in the 1960s, I started reading the ingredients contained in my Fruit Loops. As I read, my bowl went from breakfast to toxic waste.

I switched to toast and jelly on the spot.

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