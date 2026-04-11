If you are like me, you’ve recently heard news from friends with severe heart blockage. Some made it, some didn’t. So before you bite into that Nuremburger, think twice — not only about your choices, but the quantity. To a large degree, the AHA is old school; Seed oils without caring about overprocessing, Tuna without thinking about mercury, Grains without thinking about GMOs.

On the other hand, the USDA ignores heart-clogging cholesterol.

And, High-Water Content Foods are important for a healthy lifestyle.

So next time you get hyped at a MAHA rally over ‘thought leaders’ on stage holding 15 x 15 glossies of T-bone steaks, think twice.

According to the American Heart Association

Eat an overall healthy dietary pattern that includes:

A wide variety of vegetables and fruits

Whole grains and products made up mostly of whole grains rather than refined grains

Healthy sources of protein (Shift from meat to plant sources like beans, peas, lentils and nuts, regularly consume fish and seafood, select low-fat or fat-free dairy products instead of full-fat dairy products and if you like meat, choose skinless and lean cuts, minimizing processed forms and portions)

Sources of unsaturated fat such as non-tropical liquid plant oils in place of sources of saturated fat found in foods like coconut oil, butter and fatty meats.

Whole foods and minimally processed foods instead of ultraprocessed foods

Minimized intake of added sugars from beverages and foods

Foods low in sodium and prepared with little or no salt

If you don’t drink alcohol, don’t start and if you do, limit your intake.

According to the USDA

To Make America Healthy Again, we must return to the basics. American households must prioritize diets built on whole, nutrient-dense foods—protein, dairy, vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, and whole grains.