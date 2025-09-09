Last year, President Trump promised to let Kennedy "go wild" on health issues.

Sorry Mr. Trump, the MAHA Commission Strategy Report’s promise to “outline targeted executive actions to advance gold-standard science, realign incentives, increase public awareness, and strengthen private-sector collaboration” is not letting Mr. Kennedy go wild. The report’s 128 recommendations are far from “historic and unprecedented,” they are illusory and weak.

When President Trump issued his Executive Order, mercifully he gave the MAHA Commission a finite existence.

Sec. 6. (b) The Commission shall not reconvene, following submission of the Strategy, until an updated mission is submitted to the President through the Executive Director [Vince Haley].

Even though I hope that the recommendations get acted upon, I believe the MAHA Commission completely derailed the Make American Heathy Again’s intended purpose. The very best thing that happened is that the MAHA Commission is now kaputt. Hopefully it will never be resurrected.

The MAHA Commission’s (over) 180 days frankly have been a predictably disappointing experience. I would be surprised if Secretary Kennedy ever uses that acronym again.

Now he can get back to his job.