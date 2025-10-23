What today doesn’t feel like it is about to erupt? The economy, class struggles, federal/state clashes, and a Kulturkampf.

The points of contact between groups are:

No Kings v. MAGA;

Vaccine true believers and the so-called science deniers;

The New York Mayoral Election (whew);

The U.S. Dollar vs. foreign currency and gold;

Religious Nationalism;

Foreign policy acting out at home;

And, a variety of struggles that are better left unmentioned.

We’d be better off with apathy since everyone has an opinion that never comes down in the middle. It either settles in one corner or the other. Too many people care, and they care passionately. That is a problem in a brainwashed society.

MAGA is so far better in theory than in practice. On the other hand, take the No Kings Protest. A bunch of tail-end boomers who are finally acting out their Clash Sandinista! fantasies who believe they are cool. Never mind that the world is different than it was in 1980. They’re not, and that’s all that matters to them.

The vaccine debate is what I care about the most. The brainwashed majority is so far gone. They are so empowered by those in power that they can’t tell that they are being lied to.

We judge people by their taste – taste in clothes, food, art, and their choice of words. But we don’t judge people by their taste in ideas, how to live, what to eat, or how not to destroy themselves. Consciousness is difficult to measure. If we keep looking at the obvious, external measurements, we are doomed to be duped again and again.

Where is the discernment? It almost seems that the worse the idea, the more likely the public will adopt it. But you can’t call them out on it without insulting them to the core. This makes the generation gap look like a gully.

The New York Mayoral Race is frightening. No matter who wins, there will be a majority who didn’t vote for them. With conflicting ideologies so extreme, it is a disaster waiting to happen.

BRICS, Gold, CBDC, and electronic payments threaten to further erode the dollar. HHS is about to recommend eating more meat just in time for it to be completely unaffordable.

There exists a new religious fervor. Yes, things have gotten that bad so that stability and comfort in religion are necessary. Society is going back to the old normal. But those who will resist will become more extreme.

There is unrest in the street that is being handled by the National Guard. These are deep-seated societal issues that will not be solved easily.

I think that I tackled the easy issues. The scrum is positioned in the middle of the field. As I said at the beginning of the pandemic, we don’t know from which direction the wind is going to blow, so we need to remain grounded and centered.

Keep your eyes open and watch out for this clash being a setup for tyranny.

Looking at the world as a whole, the drift for many decades has been not towards anarchy but towards the reimposition of slavery.

….that is, the kind of world-view, the kind of beliefs, and the social structure that would probably prevail in a state which was at once unconquerable and in a permanent state of “cold war”….

George Orwell 1945