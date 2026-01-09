The Covid Index
The world’s most comprehensive directory of searchable, excerpted, categorized evidence exposing the fraudulent Covid Narrative.
About The Covid Index
The Covid Index is the world’s most comprehensive directory of searchable, excerpted, categorized evidence exposing the fraudulent Covid Narrative.
This revolutionary website features a powerful search engine to query a vast, expanding catalog of scientific studies, expert testimonials, legal documents, and other authoritative materials. Today, the Covid Index provides the URL and citation details for more than 2,000 Index Entries, and most of these reference records also feature significant, verbatim excerpts.
Please see CHD’s The Covid Index Homepage.
Wow! I searched for "VAERS" and see medalerts.org and openvaers.com but not vaersaware.com? I'm the only true interactive dashboard in existence. I feel insulted especially as many times as CHD has reachedout to me for a quote and vaersaware.com is mentioned in at least ~30 "VAERS" articles in CHD. Lame....
I'm so proud of my dear friends 1000's of hours without any payment to create this treasure trove of REAL SCIENCE that hasn't 1 bit of contrived propaganda that made so many rich as great human cost... DEATH! for Profit!