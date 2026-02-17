There are between 4,000 and 10,000 mostly unknown chemicals and substances in our food. Everything from nanotech to preservatives is added to food without even the FDA’s knowledge. Fighting GRAS will be an impossible ta$k for the legislature since GRAS is a thornier issue than vaccines.

With vaccines, particularly mRNA, there are only a handful of manufacturers. With food and beverages, there are over 42,000 facilities according to Food Engineering.

Some of the Top 100 Food & Beverage Companies Rank 2024: PepsiCo $91.8B Nestle $91.3B Mars $50B, and The Coca-Cola Company $47B.

The reach of the top food companies extends to nearly complete control.

(Contrast Moderna reporting a total revenue of $1.9 billion in 2025 and Comirnaty full-year forecast at $1.2 billion) The Vaccine Fight is completely dwarfed by any Big-Food Fight.

That is why the FDA is taking it piecemeal (BHA), ingredient by ingredient to ‘close’ the GRAS loophole that Kennedy announced March 10, 2025:

“Today, as part of this commitment, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is directing the acting FDA commissioner to take steps to explore potential rulemaking to revise its [(GRAS)] Final Rule and related guidance to eliminate the self-affirmed GRAS pathway. This will enhance the FDA’s oversight of ingredients considered to be GRAS and bring transparency to American consumers.”

Kennedy announced we don’t know what is in our food. There are over 10,000 ingredients that we don’t know about and it is impossible to know if ultra-processed ingredients are safe. The FDA is the Mayorkas of food protection. Just let it in.

Trump will allow window dressing but won’t really allow Kennedy to cripple food. The economy would go belly up and we could eventually starve. The policing would be cost-prohibitive. The logistics would be unbearable. Food manufacturers buy labels and packaging months, even years out. Any change in labeling ingredients becomes very expensive and complicated.

That is why I say, the FDA (and Congress) will never undo its 2016 GRAS loophole (that has been in effect for nearly 30 years). The self-affirming GRAS status without waiting around for the FDA (and not even having to notify them) is the gravy train.

According to the Press Release: On February 3, 2026, Congressman Mike Lawler (NY-17) “introduced the GRAS Oversight and Transparency Act, legislation to restore federal oversight of food ingredients that manufacturers unilaterally deemed “Generally Recognized as Safe” (GRAS) decades ago, often without ever notifying the Food and Drug Administration.

Under current law, companies have been able to self-determine that certain substances are GRAS without FDA review or notification. The GRAS Oversight and Transparency Act focuses narrowly on pre-2000 GRAS determinations that were never submitted to the FDA, ensuring they meet modern scientific standards.”

Lawler’s proposed bill will be difficult in practice since the FDA doesn’t even know all GRAS substances, and I don’t believe manufacturers are ready to come clean. Some scholars suggest user fees for manufacturers to run new ingredients by the FDA (so the program could pay for itself). That task would ruin the agency.

Either way, the food lobby will keep this from happening.