The members of the President’s MAHA Commission, and the MAHA Report (Assessment), spearheaded by Calley Means, should bother us all. The (still) mysterious author(s)ship, and the wimpy assessment are of the utmost concern. The members of the President’s MAHA Commission don’t have our best interests in mind.

Fortunately, we haven’t heard much from them, and Secretary Kennedy is taking the lead with brutal vaccine honesty while seemingly ignoring the MAHA Commission and the Report that set him up.

The MAHA PAC, on the other hand, seems to more authentically represent the movement. I am also encouraged by the ‘official MAHA Report’s’ recent Substack post that described, “In a dark corner of the room, Calley Means was perched quietly in a windowsill.” It also quoted Russell Brand, “describing him as a former Coca-Cola employee who’s “okay to love” and “sweet as sugar.”” I can only hope it was a well-deserved dig.

I realized about 20 years ago that the nicer the suit, the more they are trying to hide. I hope the well-heeled crowd meant well. Anyway, they seem to be doing something positive.

So, for now, before you believe that a raspberry lollipop is a ruby, realize they are attempting to mislead you with gibberish. There is a secret communication that we are not privy to.

Released almost 80 years ago, the Three Stooges’ MAHA Aha routine YouTube link provides a well-earned 4 1/2 minutes of levity for the weary warrior.