Normally it would be time for more tough love. But, Secretary Kennedy is under pressure from the giant tar pit he’s found himself in. He’s playing the long game, we hope.

We can see that this Administration has no problem with being very direct. All the fanfare during the early days of the Administration has morphed into something unrecognizable - to our consternation. Lots of musical chairs. But Kennedy stays put. I think we know why. He’s completely in line with his boss.

It is unfortunate that we have to sit tight and experience the deafening silence on vaccines. And, even when anything was done, vultures waited in the wings. Again, the Childhood Vaccine Safety Task Force is the only thing that’s stuck.

Take the new podcast.

According to USA Today, “The podcast will “ask questions and lift the taboos and expose the hypocrisy and the conflicts and the corruption,” and “confront the lies that have made us spiritually, morally and physically sick.””

““The Secretary Kennedy Podcast will provide a direct platform to engage with the public on the health issues that matter most to American families, from chronic disease and nutrition to food quality and health care costs, while bringing radical transparency to the conversations shaping those issues,” the HHS spokesperson said.”

The Administration is under the impression that issues such as vaccines are losers (with the upcoming primaries). However, vaccines aren’t the only issues this Administration has abandoned. Perhaps President Trump needs to get back to basics - what got him in office in the first place.

Where these policies will lead is anyone’s guess. We’ll know better after the fact. Let’s pray for the day, during the next term, that he’s sitting behind the desk at the Oval Office. It’s going to take some home runs and some changes in public perception, but it still seems inevitable.