One day before the HHS was required to respond to Flores II v. Kennedy, Jr., HHS announced that it “Revived the Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines” on August 14, 2025.

The task force’s reestablishment is the biggest victory in the Health Freedom Movement, period. While the MAHA Summit didn’t even bother to mention vaccines and vaccine injury, the task force is quietly at work.

In this week’s announcement that, “The claim “vaccines do not cause autism” is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism,” the CDC’s press release cites the 1986 Act’s requirements:

“The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 required that “the Secretary of Health and Human Services shall complete a review of all relevant medical and scientific information ... on the nature, circumstances, and extent of the relationship, if any, between vaccines containing pertussis ... and the following illnesses and conditions.” The statute lists 11 specific illnesses and conditions, including autism.”

Here is more detail on the duties of the task force:

The Secretary shall(1) promote the development of childhood vaccines that result in fewer and less serious adverse reactions than those vaccines on the market on December 22, 1987,(2) make or assure improvements in, and otherwise use the authorities of the Secretary with respect to, the licensing, manufacturing, processing, testing, labeling, warning, use instructions, distribution, storage, administration, field surveillance, adverse reaction reporting, and recall of reactogenic lots or batches, of vaccines, and research on vaccines, in order to reduce the risks of adverse reactions to vaccines.

Secretary Kennedy can point to this law to convince his detractors that 42 U.S. Code § 300aa-27 - Mandate for safer childhood vaccines requires him to perform these tasks. When the task force makes the rest of the improvements, countless more lives will be saved than anything MAHA will ever accomplish.

*****

The announcement that “the header “Vaccines do not cause autism” has not been removed due to an agreement with the chair of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee that it would remain on the CDC website,” is an insult to our intelligence and reminds us who is still in charge.