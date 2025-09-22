According to Politico:

Trump administration to link Tylenol use to risk of autism. The officials, granted anonymity to share details of the announcement in advance, said Trump would also highlight leucovorin, a cancer and anemia drug, as a potential therapy for people with autism.

Just how big will this announcement be? My prediction: a red minnow.

Mr. (rather than Secretary) Kennedy, in 2017, boldly wrote:

Officials at the CDC and the FDA have also conceded that vaccines might cause autism. In 2008, the late Dr. Bernadine Healy, former head of National Institutes of Health, said on CBS News: “We can’t dismiss a link between vaccines and autism because we have never studied the children who were fine and who suddenly lost learned skills and regressed into autism following vaccination.”

Will vaccines be even mentioned today? I doubt it.

So for 17 years, nothing has happened.

Mr. Kennedy said, “For 20 years, I’ve gotten up every morning on my knees and prayed that God would put me in a position where I could end the childhood chronic disease epidemic in this country.”

Now that you are in that position, stand up, and stand up to them all.

Don’t beg on your knees for something you should stand up and fight for. Clark Gable San Francisco (1936)