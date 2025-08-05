“We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted…. BARDA is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu. We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.”

The wind-down affects a range of programs including:

Cancellation of BARDA’s award to Moderna/UTMB for an mRNA-based H5N1 vaccine.

Termination of contracts with Emory University and Tiba Biotech.

De-scoping of mRNA-related work in existing contracts with Luminary Labs, ModeX, and Seqirus.

Rejection or cancellation of multiple pre-award solicitations , including proposals from Pfizer, Sanofi Pasteur, CSL Seqirus, Gritstone, and others, as part of BARDA’s Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) and VITAL Hub.

Restructuring of collaborations with DoD-JPEO, affecting nucleic acid-based vaccine projects with AAHI, AstraZeneca, and HDT Bio.

Full Press Release here