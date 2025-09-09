Today, President Trump Ordered:

“The Secretary of Health and Human Services shall therefore take appropriate action to ensure transparency and accuracy in direct-to-consumer prescription drug advertising, including by increasing the amount of information regarding any risks associated with the use of any such prescription drug required to be provided in prescription drug advertisements, to the extent permitted by applicable law. The Commissioner of Food and Drugs shall take appropriate action to enforce the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act’s prescription drug advertising provisions, and otherwise ensure truthful and non-misleading information in direct-to-consumer prescription drug advertisements.”

"Pharmaceutical ads hooked this country on prescription drugs," Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said. "We will shut down that pipeline of deception and require drug companies to disclose all critical safety facts in their advertising. Only radical transparency will break the cycle of overmedicalization that drives America's chronic disease epidemic."

Read the HHS Press Release - HHS, FDA to Require Full Safety Disclosures in Drug Ads Here

“FDA will send a letter to every single sponsor of an approved drug or biologic (several thousand companies) warning them that the Agency is no longer asleep at the wheel, putting them on notice that FDA will be actively enforcing violations of the law, and directing them to remove all non-compliant promotional materials from the market.”

Read the Fact Sheet : Ensuring Patient Safety Through Reform of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmaceutical Advertisement Policies