I am proud to say that I played a role in making Trader Joe’s a healthy store. While I owned an independent marketing company, I started their produce section, I introduced the first soy milk, the first soy ice cream, the first soy cream cheese, and the first refrigerated veggie burger over 30 years ago.

Trader Joe’s private label has always been quietly natural. According to the website:

When you see our name on a label, you can be assured that the product contains:

YES quality ingredients

NO artificial flavors

NO artificial preservatives

YES colors derived only from naturally available products

NO MSG

NO genetically modified ingredients

NO partially hydrogenated oils (artificial trans-fats)

NO “marketing” costs

YES tasting panel approval

YES great price

They buy in truckloads, they don’t ever put products on sale, their margins are low, and their shipping is outsourced.

So why wait for the rest of the world to catch on? I have to admit, it is better to shop there.