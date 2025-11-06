Ray Flores Short Stack

Ray Flores Short Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Prof. Fred Nazar's avatar
Prof. Fred Nazar
7h

Beating MAHA? It's already quite beaten:

HHS Secretary Kennedy: 47 life-death actions you can't put off any longer !

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/dear-bobby-what-is-really-going-on

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David 1260's avatar
David 1260
7h

Thanks, Ray! TJ's is my favorite market, in part I've just learned, because of you. I love its quirkiness, its choice of organic products and its good prices.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ray Flores
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture