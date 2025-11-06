Trader Joe's Beats MAHA
I am proud to say that I played a role in making Trader Joe’s a healthy store. While I owned an independent marketing company, I started their produce section, I introduced the first soy milk, the first soy ice cream, the first soy cream cheese, and the first refrigerated veggie burger over 30 years ago.
Trader Joe’s private label has always been quietly natural. According to the website:
When you see our name on a label, you can be assured that the product contains:
YES quality ingredients
NO artificial flavors
NO artificial preservatives
YES colors derived only from naturally available products
NO MSG
NO genetically modified ingredients
NO partially hydrogenated oils (artificial trans-fats)
NO “marketing” costs
YES tasting panel approval
YES great price
They buy in truckloads, they don’t ever put products on sale, their margins are low, and their shipping is outsourced.
So why wait for the rest of the world to catch on? I have to admit, it is better to shop there.
Beating MAHA? It's already quite beaten:
HHS Secretary Kennedy: 47 life-death actions you can't put off any longer !
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/dear-bobby-what-is-really-going-on
Thanks, Ray! TJ's is my favorite market, in part I've just learned, because of you. I love its quirkiness, its choice of organic products and its good prices.