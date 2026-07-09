Andrea Shaw could face a firing squad.

According to the Defender:

“When Andrea Shaw brought her 18-month-old twins in for their wellness visit on April 23, she told the pediatrician she had concerns about the twins receiving the flu shot because her husband’s family had a history of adverse reactions to the vaccine.

The pediatrician told her the babies would be OK and had nurses give the twins the shot. The twins also received the Hepatitis A vaccine and the DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis) vaccine.

Roughly one week later, on May 1, Andrea found the babies — a girl named Dallas and a boy named Tyson — dead in their bed after apparently passing away in their sleep. Her husband, Nathaniel, the twins’ father, was at work at the time.”

Andrea Shaw was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder (see indictment below). On Monday, a Payette County grand jury returned an indictment for 23-year-old Andrea Shaw in the deaths of her 18-month-old twins, the release said.

I.C. § 18-4001 defines the crime of murder in Idaho. While this specific statute does not directly mention the death penalty, it establishes the legal definition of murder, which serves as the foundational requirement for capital charges under I.C. § 18-4004. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Effective July 1, 2026: Idaho will soon turn to firing squad executions. Police will pull the triggers.

Here are key takeaways: The firing squad will include three primary shooters and two alternates, with a team leader who loads the rifles. Volunteers must be Idaho law enforcement officers certified through POST for at least three years with no recent disciplinary issues involving firearms or use of force. Shooters must pass marksman testing from at least 7 yards, hitting a target matching the size, shape and height of the one used in executions. Any misses disqualify a volunteer from selection. During an execution, the three shooters will fire from about 10 yards away, positioned behind a protective wall with a 1-foot opening. IDOC says this limits their exposure to the execution area. IDOC purchased five Daniel Defense DD5-P .308-caliber rifles with scopes, suppressors and bipods at $4,844 each, totaling more than $24,000. Retrofitting the execution chamber cost more than $1.2 million. The condemned person will be offered a mild sedative the night before and again within four hours of execution. They’ll be strapped to an execution chair with a target affixed over their heart and may request an eye covering. The team leader will give a cadence for the three shooters to fire in unison with a magazine for each rifle loaded with a single .308 110-grain TAP round. After up to two minutes, the prison director can order a second volley if signs of life remain. Firing squad members’ identities are confidential by state law, known only to the prisons director and a deputy chief. None may be related to the prisoner, victims or either of their relatives. Eight prisoners — seven men and one woman, all convicted of murder — are on Idaho’s death row. The state has not carried out an execution in 14 years, not since June 2012. Robin Maher, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, said every new execution method has been introduced with broken promises of being “more humane,” calling the firing squad “as flawed as any other.”

I suppose a lethal injection wouldn’t be appropriate. I am sure Michael Duke, Prosecuting Attorney for the County of Payette, is proud of himself. I think this is despicable.

We have a long way to go in educating the public on the dangers of vaccines. Perhaps this case is the clarion call.

Indictment here