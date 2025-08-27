Autism Study

On April 10, 2025, Kennedy told President Donald Trump in a Cabinet meeting:

“We’ve launched a massive testing and research effort that’s going to involve hundreds of scientists from around the world.” “By September, we will know what has caused the autism epidemic, and we’ll be able to eliminate those exposures.”

Just yesterday, Kennedy said, “We’re finding interventions, certain interventions now that are clearly almost certainly causing autism, and we’re going to be able to address those in September.”

This comment is causing shockwaves throughout mainstream media. Just how the Secretary addresses autism, and how bold the statement will be is yet to be seen.

The MAHA Commission Report Strategy

This follow up report that was submitted to the President is set to be released to the public sometime in September. The leaked draft left many scratching their heads as being ‘Jr. College.’ To me, the draft is vague:

“NIH MAHA Chronic Disease Task Force …. will launch a new Whole-Person-Health approach to chronic disease prevention research and leverage collective expertise to catalyze transformative discovery science and intervention strategies that promote wellness, resilience, and optimal health across the lifespan.”

For Vaccines specifically it references a Vaccine Framework focused on:

• Ensuring America has the Best Childhood Vaccine Schedule

• Addressing Vaccine Injuries

• Modernizing American Vaccines with Transparent, Gold-Standard Science

• Correcting Conflicts of Interest and Misaligned Incentives

• Ensuring Scientific and Medical Freedom

Rumors that The Trump administration will move to pull the COVID vaccine off the U.S. market within months

This is speculation at best. However it is a very pleasant thought.

HHS’s Revived Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines

“The Task Force will work closely with the Advisory Commission on Childhood Vaccines to produce regular recommendations focused on:

The development, promotion, and refinement of childhood vaccines that result in fewer and less serious adverse reactions than those vaccines currently on the market.

Improvements in vaccine development, production, distribution, and adverse reaction reporting — along with supporting research to make vaccines safer.

HHS will transmit its first formal report to Congress within two years, with updates every two years thereafter.”

On August 23, 2024, RFK suspended his Presidential campaign and endorsed Trump. It appears to me by Trump’s body language that he is tuning out pharma lobbyists and is backing Secretary Kennedy as never before.

There will be backlash but I believe they will weather the storm.