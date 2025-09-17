Ray Flores Short Stack

Ray Flores Short Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LEGALGLASS's avatar
LEGALGLASS
1d

"Follow the Science....." No, not THAT Science. Our Science. How do they plan to deal with any vaccine injuries for healthy people under 65 who get the Covid-19 shots based on CDPH recommendation, since the shots are no longer recommended by ACIP/CDC? And what about injuries from any other shot that CDC may remove from the childhood schedule that this so-called "non-political" alliance recommends, or worse -- mandates?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Flores
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ray Flores
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture