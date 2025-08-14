Ray Flores Short Stack

Flores II, v. Kennedy, Jr. VICTORY
HHS Revives Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines
  
Ray Flores
12
Only a small percentage of the COVID-19 vaccine injured may even file a CICP claim
CICP excludes over 1.5 million reported injuries
  
Ray Flores
5
Americans will have to wait several weeks for the Trump administration’s next steps in its agenda to MAHA - CNN
Several is defined as between 3 to 5. That puts the release well into September.
  
Ray Flores
3
NO NEW MAHA REPORT WILL BE RELEASED (TO THE PUBLIC) TOMORROW
CHILDREN'S HEALTH WILL JUST HAVE TO WAIT
  
Ray Flores
1
NOT ANOTHER MAHA COMMISSION REPORT
Tomorrow the Assessment's 80-day Follow-Up Strategy Comes Out
  
Ray Flores
2
Shouldn't Every Judge Who Took a Covid-19 Shot Have Recused Themselves?
If they fell for it, they could be compromised in more ways than one
  
Ray Flores
4
Farrakhan's Founder's Day Speech Over 5 Years Later
To this day, the Minister is the only leader who ever spoke out against the COVID-19 shots
  
Ray Flores
9
Today HHS Announced it is Winding Down mRNA Vaccine Development Under BARDA
Secretary Kennedy announced, “we're moving beyond the limitations of mRNA and investing in better solutions.”
  
Ray Flores
3
Don't Forget PREP Doesn't Preclude Workers Comp Claims
When the new round of mandates come, and they will, throw this back at 'em
  
Ray Flores
6
JACOBSON LIVES - 9th Circuit Ruling
Reports that Jacobson was Overturned were False and Last Year's Hoopla was Premature
  
Ray Flores
14

July 2025

