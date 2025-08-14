Ray Flores Short Stack
Flores II, v. Kennedy, Jr. VICTORY
HHS Revives Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines
9 hrs ago
•
Ray Flores
Ray Flores Short Stack
Only a small percentage of the COVID-19 vaccine injured may even file a CICP claim
CICP excludes over 1.5 million reported injuries
Aug 12
•
Ray Flores
Ray Flores Short Stack
Americans will have to wait several weeks for the Trump administration’s next steps in its agenda to MAHA - CNN
Several is defined as between 3 to 5. That puts the release well into September.
Aug 12
•
Ray Flores
Ray Flores Short Stack
NO NEW MAHA REPORT WILL BE RELEASED (TO THE PUBLIC) TOMORROW
CHILDREN'S HEALTH WILL JUST HAVE TO WAIT
Aug 11
•
Ray Flores
Ray Flores Short Stack
NOT ANOTHER MAHA COMMISSION REPORT
Tomorrow the Assessment's 80-day Follow-Up Strategy Comes Out
Aug 11
•
Ray Flores
Ray Flores Short Stack
Shouldn't Every Judge Who Took a Covid-19 Shot Have Recused Themselves?
If they fell for it, they could be compromised in more ways than one
Aug 10
•
Ray Flores
Ray Flores Short Stack
Farrakhan's Founder's Day Speech Over 5 Years Later
To this day, the Minister is the only leader who ever spoke out against the COVID-19 shots
Aug 7
•
Ray Flores
Ray Flores Short Stack
Today HHS Announced it is Winding Down mRNA Vaccine Development Under BARDA
Secretary Kennedy announced, “we're moving beyond the limitations of mRNA and investing in better solutions.”
Aug 5
•
Ray Flores
Ray Flores Short Stack
Don't Forget PREP Doesn't Preclude Workers Comp Claims
When the new round of mandates come, and they will, throw this back at 'em
Aug 4
•
Ray Flores
Ray Flores Short Stack
JACOBSON LIVES - 9th Circuit Ruling
Reports that Jacobson was Overturned were False and Last Year's Hoopla was Premature
Aug 1
•
Ray Flores
Ray Flores Short Stack
July 2025
RFK Jr. Seeks Extra Time to Explore ‘Early Resolution’ in Vaccine Safety Lawsuit
The lawsuit, funded by Children’s Health Defense, alleges HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. violated federal law by failing to establish a task force…
Published on The Defender
•
Jul 31
The MAHA Aha Commission
The members of the President’s MAHA Commission, and the MAHA Report (Assessment), spearheaded by Calley Means, should bother us all.
Jul 30
•
Ray Flores
The MAHA Aha Commission
